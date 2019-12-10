|
Pope. On Thursday the 5th of December 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Adelaide Violet aged 88 years formerly of Salisbury Street Nursing Home, Douglas and of Cedar Grove Pulrose. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday the 13th of December at 1.15pm followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the R.N.L.I Douglas Branch, care of Mrs M Corran, 4 Thirlmere Avenue, Lakeside Gardens, Onchan, IM3 2DP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 10, 2019