Agnes Cowley Obituary
COWLEY. On Sunday 8th November 2020, peacefully at her home after a short illness, Agnes of Wybourn Grove, Onchan, dearly loved sister of Doris and the late Eliza, John and Alex, the family would like to extend their grateful thanks to the staff of Hospice Isle of Man for all their care and attention. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 1.15pm on Thursday 26th November 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 20, 2020
