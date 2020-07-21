|
QUIRK Aileen Hazel (nee Coffey). We are sorry to announce the death of Hazel Quirk who passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Wednesday 15th July 2020 aged 74 years. The daughter of the late Danny and Flo Coffey, loved wife of the late Brian, much loved partner of the late Lionel Kewley and much loved sister. Much loved mother to Mark, Sharon, Mandy and Paul, mother in law to Paul, Gina, Simon and Rachael. Adored nana to Steven, Sarah, Andrew, Stacey, Danielle, Joseph, Amy and Joshua, and adopted grandson David and partners Sara, Andy and Melissa. Much loved great nanna to Harry, Mia, Preston, Emmie, Aaron, Riley, Hayden, Nancy, Belle and Domenic. A very special friend and goodfriend to many who knew her. A celebration of Hazel's life will be held at St Paul's Church on Friday 24th July at 1:30pm followed by a private cremation. Bright clothing if preferred. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Hospice IOM or Cummal Mooar Amenities Fund. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 21, 2020