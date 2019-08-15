|
WILD, (née Cringle). On Tuesday 7th May 2019, peacefully at Elder Grange Nursing Home, Aimée Bette aged 93 years formerly of Vicarage Road in Braddan. (Former matron of Noble's Hospital). Adored wife of the late Frank. She will be sadly missed by all her family, friends and former colleagues at Noble's Hospital. A service to celebrate Bette's life will take place at 2.45pm on Friday 17th May at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan,IM3 4AP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019