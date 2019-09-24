|
FILSON. ALAN ALFRED. Peacefully on 16th September 2019 aged 67 years, surrounded by his family. Devoted Husband of Alison. Loving Dad to Simon and Jennifer. Dear Brother to Kathy and the late Marion, and a caring Grandad. Alan will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service will take place at St John's Church, Ainsdale on Monday 30th September 2019 at 11am followed by Committal at Southport Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations are being gratefully received for Southport Kidney Fund. Further enquiries please to Moisters Funeralcare, 8 Station Rd, Ainsdale PR8 3HS Tel 01704 575282
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 24, 2019