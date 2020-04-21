|
|
ANDERSON. It is with saddened hearts that we tell you that Alan passed away on 11th April after a long illness bravely borne. He died peacefully in his sleep. Beloved husband of Shirley for 60 years. Devoted Dad of Julie, Heather, Peter and Wendy. Much loved GaGa to Jemma, Granddad to Saskia and Erika. Gaga to Seth, his great grandson in Australia. He will be mourned and greatly missed by his many friends from all over the world. A great character who touched so many lives. We will have a private family ceremony in view of the present circumstances, but when we can, we plan to celebrate Alan's life with a ceremony in St. Peter's church. Onchan. Afterwards we will hold a party for all his many friends who were not able to attend his funeral. Alan loved a party and we hope you will all come and share happy memories of what a wonderful man he was. If anyone would care to donate to the Hospice. Isle of Man instead of sending flowers, that would please Alan so much. He always said money spent on flowers would do so much more good when donated to such a good cause. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 21, 2020