KNEALE, on Monday 25th March 2019, peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man. Alan Benjamin, aged 66 years. Dearly beloved husband of Claire, dearly loved father of David, Liz and Andrew. Much loved step-father of Sarah, Rebecca and Matthew. Loving father-in-law of Lyndsey, Craig, Martin and Stuart. Treasured grandad of James, Danielle, Chloe, Megan, Kesha, Ethan, Joe, Mia, Sophia, William, Lauren and Lottie. The funeral service will be held at 2pm on Thursday 4th April at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019