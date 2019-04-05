Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Kneale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Benjamin Kneale

Obituary Condolences

Alan Benjamin Kneale Obituary
KNEALE, on Monday 25th March 2019, peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man. Alan Benjamin, aged 66 years. Dearly beloved husband of Claire, dearly loved father of David, Liz and Andrew. Much loved step-father of Sarah, Rebecca and Matthew. Loving father-in-law of Lyndsey, Craig, Martin and Stuart. Treasured grandad of James, Danielle, Chloe, Megan, Kesha, Ethan, Joe, Mia, Sophia, William, Lauren and Lottie. The funeral service will be held at 2pm on Thursday 4th April at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.