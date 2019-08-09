|
COLLINGS. Alan aged 100 years of Ramsey. Passed away peacefully at Grove Mount Residential Home on Sunday 4th August. Beloved husband of the late Jean, much loved father of Gillian and Geraldine and loving grandfather of Helen and Patrick. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:30am on Friday 16th August at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, Donations in lieu of flowers to 'Grove Mount Residential Home'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114 www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
