BARKER. Alan Edward aged 73 years of Lheannag Park, Anagh Coar, passed away peacefully at home on the 19th of August 2020, following a long illness - bravely, yet defiantly borne. Alan is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Jean, his daughter Clara, son James and granddaughter, Belle. A dear brother to Eric and so much more than a step dad to Jane, Alan will be greatly missed but remembered well by all who were lucky enough to know him. Everyone is welcome to join us for a celebration of Alan's life on Wednesday 2nd September at the Douglas Borough Crematorium at 10.45am. Funeral attire not necessary, although smart dress preferred. The celebrations will continue at the Meadows Pavillion Restaurant, Douglas Golf Club after the service. Family flowers only, please, but donations in lieu (if desired) to Hospice Isle of Man via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alanbarkeriom. Further enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 25, 2020