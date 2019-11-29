Home

Eric Faragher Ltd
6 Main Road
Douglas, Isle of Man IM3 1AS
01624 673109
Alan George Jones

JONES. On Thursday 31st October 2019 peacefully at Ramsey Cottage Hospital. Alan George, aged 80 years of Croit-E-Quill Road, Lonan. Beloved husband of Val, loving father to David and Lorna and Grandad to Alexander, Daisy and Eriska. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday 8th November 2019 at 10.00am. Family only flowers please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired may be sent to Alzheimer's Society (www.alzheimers.org.uk) at 43-45 Crutched Friars, London, EC3N 2AE. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019
