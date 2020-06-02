|
PEARSON. Alan Graham aged 67yrs. Passed away at home on 29th May 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Adored husband of Marcia, much loved father of Alan and Steven, brother to Sylvia, stepfather of Brian and Peter and devoted grandad to all his grandchildren. Due to current circumstances, a private service will be held on Friday 5th June 2020 at 1.30pm at Douglas Lawn Chapel, followed by interment at Braddan Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to Hospice at Home, Hospice IOM. All enquiries to H. Kissack Funeral Directors [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 2, 2020