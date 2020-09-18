|
On Wednesday 9th September 2020, peacefully at his home with his family by his side, Alan John aged 69 years of Silverburn Estate in Ballasalla. Loving husband of Gill, much loved dad of Matt and Tim, father in law of Lynsey, adored grandad of Jasmine, Georgia and Oliver, dear brother of Barbara. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A service to celebrate Alan's life will take place at 1.15pm on Thursday 17th September at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Alan if so desired may be made to either Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan IM4 4RP or Manx Anti-Cancer Association, Unit 6B, Middle River Industrial Estate Pulrose Road, Douglas, IM2 1AL. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 18, 2020