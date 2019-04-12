Resources More Obituaries for Alan Kneale Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alan Kneale

KNEALE. Claire and family wish to express their grateful thanks to everyone who attended Alan's celebration of life on April 4th at the Douglas Crematorium. Special thanks to Grace Easthope who led the service with compassion and love for the family, Brian Shooter for the Eulogy, Tom Long for the beautiful family flowers and also Talk of the Town for the excellent refreshments. Thanks to the Oncology Ward, Ward 1, Snaefell Surgery, Dr Tebay and extra special thanks to Hospice for their caring support of Alan and his family during this sad and difficult time. Special thanks to his golfing buddies and his special friends who all visited him regularly at home, in Ward 1 and Hospice. We would like to thank everyone who sent cards, flowers, and donations. Also to Gordon Cringle and staff for their professional and caring help in organising the funeral arrangements. Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 12, 2019