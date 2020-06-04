|
|
ROUGH. On Friday 29th May 2020 peacefully at Salisbury Street Nursing Home, Alan Neil (long-time volunteer at Hospice Isle of Man) formerly of Douglas and Onchan, beloved son of the late Alan and Elsie, he will be sadly missed by his friends and former colleagues. Due to current circumstances a private funeral will be held. Donations in lieu of flowers are asked to be sent to either, Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IOM Riding for the disabled or The Maltese Hospice Foundation. All enquiries, including about the live streaming of the service, please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email:[email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 4, 2020