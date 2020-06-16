|
PEARSON. Marcia and family would like to express their gratitude to everyone who sent cards, flowers and messages of sympathy following the very sad loss of Alan. A sincere thank you to Reverend Grace Easthope for a sensitive service, also to IoM Community Nurses and Hospice at Home for their care and support to Alan and myself during his illness. A special thank you for those who sent donations to Hospice at Home in lieu of flowers in memory of Alan. A special mention to Lawn Bowls IoM members, Community Nurses and Stuart Clague Services who formed a guard of honour at the Lawn Chapel. Thanks to Alexander Nurseries for the beautiful floral tributes and Kissack Funeral Directors for the efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 16, 2020