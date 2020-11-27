|
Kelly. Peacefully on Monday 23rd November, 2020, at Castle View Nursing Home, Peel, Alan Stanley aged 83 years of Peel. Beloved husband to Doris, loving dad to Kevin, Tina and Michael, dear father in law to Trisha, Mark and Susie, treasured granddad to Gary, Marc, Holly, Bethan. Megan and Amy and great granddad, dearest twin brother to Ray and the late Roy, Doreen and Anne, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 2nd December 2020 at 2pm at Peel Methodist Chapel, followed by a private burial. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Firefighters Charity, C/o of Peel Fire Station, IM5 1DP. Enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel. Telephone: 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 27, 2020