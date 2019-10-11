|
Alexander. Albert (Eric) aged 86 years of Port St Mary, peacefully on Monday 7th October 2019 at Abbotswood Nursing Home, Ballasalla. Treasured husband of Mavis, dearly loved father of Jill, Angus, Hamish and Louise, father in law of John, Anita and Andy and a much loved grandpa and great grandpa. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 1:15pm on Friday 18th October 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to RNLI Port St Mary Branch, c/o Mr K Leigh, Willow Cottage, Willow Terrace, Shore Road, Underway, Port St Mary. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 11, 2019