Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Cain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Cain

Obituary Condolences

Albert Cain Obituary
Cain, peacefully on Tuesday 9th April 2019, at Castle View, Nursing Home Peel, with his family by his side. Albert aged 94 years of St Johns. Beloved husband to Dorothy. Loving uncle to Stephen, Shirley and Hilary and uncle in law to Ann, Ian and Mike, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 11.30 on Thursday 18th April 2019 at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Man Decaf, C/o Mrs N Sinclair, 16 Manor Road, Farmhill, Braddan, IM2 2NN. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.