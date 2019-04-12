|
Cain, peacefully on Tuesday 9th April 2019, at Castle View, Nursing Home Peel, with his family by his side. Albert aged 94 years of St Johns. Beloved husband to Dorothy. Loving uncle to Stephen, Shirley and Hilary and uncle in law to Ann, Ian and Mike, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 11.30 on Thursday 18th April 2019 at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Man Decaf, C/o Mrs N Sinclair, 16 Manor Road, Farmhill, Braddan, IM2 2NN. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
