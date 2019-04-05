Home

Albert Edward (Bertie) Kneale

KNEALE. On Tuesday 12th March 2019 peacefully at Hospice IOM, Albert Edward (Bertie) 83 from Andreas. Dearly loved father of David, Sandra, Charlie and Mandy, much loved grandad, great-grandad and brother. The funeral service will take place at 11am on Thursday 21st March at Bride Church. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'Hospice IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill and Callow 4, Christian Street, Ramsey Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019
