LESTER. Albert Frank (Bert) aged 92 years, passed away peacefully at Abbotswood Nursing Home, Ballasalla on Wednesday 4th December 2019, just 4 days after his birthday. Formerly of Eagle Towers, Port Erin. Beloved husband of the late Barbara and a much loved dad, grandad and great grandad. A celebration of Bert's life is to be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road on Friday 20th December at 2pm. Smart attire with optional touch of lavender. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if wished may be sent to Guide Dogs for The Blind C/o Treasurer Amanda Woodward, 21 Keeill Pharick Park, Glen Vine. IM4 4EW. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 13, 2019