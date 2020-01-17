Home

Albert Frank (Bert) Lester

Albert Frank (Bert) Lester Obituary
LESTER. Albert Frank (Bert). Bert's family would like to thank everyone who attended his funeral at Douglas Crematorium on Friday 20th December 2019 and all family and friends for their kind support and many cards of condolence. Thanks also to the wonderful staff at Abbotswood Nursing Home who welcomed Bert into their family and cared for him in his last two and a half years. Special thanks are due to Dr Rankin and to Sharon who cared for Bert in his final hours with such kindness and compassion. We also thank Grace Easthope for her thoughtful Service; Rebecca and staff at Bradda Glen Café for providing catering and a perfect venue for all to meet and remember Bert; Alexander Nurseries for the beautiful flower displays and Cringle & Co Ltd. Southern Funeral Directors for perfect co-ordination of all the arrangements.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 17, 2020
