Albert (Ali) Gallagher

Albert (Ali) Gallagher Obituary
GALLAGHER. Peacefully on Monday 10th June 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan with his family by his side, Albert (Ali) aged 80 years of Rheast Bridson, Peel. Much loved husband of the late Anita, loving dad to Sue, Rick, and Debbie, dearest father in law to Neil, Cath, and Chris, treasured grandad and great grandad, sadly missed by all his family and friends. No mourning clothes. Funeral service will take place on Friday 21st June 2019 at 1.15pm in Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Rebecca House, Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, IM5 1NT, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
