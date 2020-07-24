|
|
KELLY. (Kel) 05/05/1930. The family are heartbroken to announce the passing of Albert (Kel) on Sunday 19th July 2020 at home with his loved ones by his side. He was the love of Eileen's life, soulmate and knight in shining armour. A loved and respected dad to Jill, Eric, Neil and Annette, father in law to Emma and Den, a much loved grandfather and poppa to ten grandchildren, great grandfather to one. A service to celebrate the life of Kel will take place at 11am on Wednesday 12th August 2020 at the Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Jonny Watterson Lane, Douglas followed by private interment. Family flowers only please, donations may be made in lieu if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel - 673109/622897 Email - [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 24, 2020