KELLY. Albert (Kel) Eileen and family would like to give heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff on Ward 2 Noble's Hospital. Also Doctor Kumar for the kindness and care given to Kel and all the family. The lovely Hospice at home nurses who brought care and dignity to Kel's final hours, and for the compassion shown to Eileen and all the family. To Vicky Christian for a moving service delivered with such feeling and calmness. A special thank you to Brian Craig and the staff of Eric Faragher who cared for Kel with dignity and respect and the kindness and sensitivity shown to the family. To Tom Long for the amazing flowers. To all who helped to celebrate Kel's life, for the cards and flowers sent to Eileen and donations to Hospice. Finally to Michael and Irene George at the Welbeck Hotel for refreshments and hospitality.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 4, 2020