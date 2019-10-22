|
|
KNEEN. Peacefully on Thursday 17th October 2019 at his home surrounded by his family, Albert aged 90 years of Magher Vay, St Johns. Beloved husband of the late Doreen, loved dad of Catherine, Neil, Simon and the late Steve, sadly missed by all his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, and all his family and many friends. Funeral service will take place on Friday 25th October at 11.30am at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Hospice, Isle of Man, Strang, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 22, 2019