Sharpe. Albert (Ernie) aged 87 years of School Road, Willaston. Devoted husband of Kathy. Dearly loved dad to Neil, Jill and Wayne. Brother of Maisie and the late Val. A much loved father in law, grandad and great grandad. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on the 12th of July. The funeral service will be held at the new Douglas Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Johnny Watterson Lane on Friday the 19th of July at 10:15am. Followed by interment in the new Lawn Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the TT Riders Association, c/o Mrs Thorp, Mountain View, Glen Maye. Enquires to Alfred Duggan and Sons Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 16, 2019