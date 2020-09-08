|
GERRARD. On Thursday 3rd September 2020, peacefully, at Elder Grange Nursing Home, Alexander Baird (Sandy), a few days before his 102nd birthday, formerly of Woodburn Square and Ian Cannell Court in Douglas. Devoted husband of the late Betty, beloved father of Elan, Stuart and Ian, father-in-law to Geoff and Jane, loving grandad of Julia, Victoria, Richard, James, Hannah, Keith and Andrew, a much loved great grandad. A service to celebrate Sandy's life will take place at 12 noon on Friday 25th September at St Andrew's United Reformed Church in Douglas following a private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Project 21, c/o Centre 21, Greenfield Road, Douglas, IM2 6ED. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingwood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 8, 2020