|
|
Brown. Alfred Ellis Whittaker On Sunday 19th April 2020, peacefully at Abbotswood Nursing Home after a short illness, Alfred aged 92, formerly of Ballakillowey, Colby. Beloved husband of Joyce. Loving father of Richard, Roger, the late Ian, and the late Tony, and father in law to Catherine, Elaine and the late Susan. Devoted and much loved Grandpa to Robbie, Tony, Harry and Scott. Brother to the late Wanda and much loved uncle of Ross, Richard, Mary and Johnny. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Due to current circumstances private family cremation will be held on Tuesday 28th April. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be sent to Isle of Man Masonic Charity No 1140 c/o Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors,Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897 email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 23, 2020