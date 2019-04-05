|
|
Wright. Alice (Nee Tasker known as Marcroft) aged 90 years of Port Erin, peacefully on Sunday 24th March 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Beloved wife of the late Ken, dear mother of Vivien, Les and David, mother in law of Brian, Diane and Maria, and a much loved grandmother of Andrew, Gary, Lauren, Chloe and great grandmother of Myles, Zacc and Bradley. Funeral Service will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm on Friday 5th April 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019