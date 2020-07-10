|
WATTERSON. (Née Kinvig). Peacefully on Tuesday 23rd June 2020. Alicia, aged 74 years of Newtown, Santon. Beloved wife of the late Derek and sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday 15th July at Castletown Methodist Church followed by interment at Malew Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to The Mann Cat Sanctuary, Main Road, Santon, Isle of Man, IM4 1EE. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Directors, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 10, 2020