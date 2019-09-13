|
|
Greenwood. Alison Dawn aged 54 years of Port St Mary, peacefully on Thursday 5th September 2019 at Hospice Isle of Man. Dearly loved wife of John, treasured daughter of Olwyn and the late Alan, dear sister of Andrew, sister in law of Louise and aunt of Owen, Ailish, David and Laoise. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm on Wednesday 18th September 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Manx Kidney Patients Association, c/o Mrs H Scott, 9 Cronk Road, Union Mills, IM4 4NJ. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 13, 2019