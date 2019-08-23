|
|
HARVEY. on Friday 16th August 2019. Peacefully at her home, Alison, aged 73 years of Ballacoyne Farm, Abbeylands. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Dear mother of David and Mark and a loving mother-in-law of Catherine. Nana of James and Robert and a loved sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road, Douglas at 10:45am on Wednesday 4th September. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 23, 2019