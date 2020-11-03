|
TAYLOR. Alison aged 69 years of Ramsey, has sadly passed away at home on Saturday 31st October, peacefully, surrounded by her family. Loving wife of Steve, mother of Caroline and Amanda, mother in law to Tom and Alex and grandmother to Lula and Edie. Ali will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. The funeral service will be held at St Paul's Church Ramsey on Tuesday 10th November at 11am, followed by a private burial at LezayreChurchyard. Family flowers only please donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'Renew Wellbeing c/o Drop in Ministries'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 3, 2020