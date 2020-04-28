|
Harrison. On Tuesday the 14th of April 2020 at Noble's Hospital. Allan aged 80 years of Urley Avenue, Anagh Coar, Douglas. Dearly beloved husband of Jean. A dear brother and Uncle. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A private funeral service will be held due to present circumstances. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the M.S.P.C.A Ard Jerkyll, East Foxdale, IM4 3HL. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 28, 2020