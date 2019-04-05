Home

Allan William Bartlett

Allan William Bartlett Obituary
Bartlett. Peacefully on Saturday 9th March 2019 at Hospice IOM. Allan William, aged 76 years. Beloved husband of Sheila and loving father of Roger and Alison. He will be missed by his family and friends. The Funeral Service will take place at 10:00am on Friday 22nd March at Douglas Borough Crematorium followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations to Hospice IOM. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019
