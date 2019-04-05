|
|
HUGHES. (nee McFee) Suddenly at home on Monday 1st April. Amelia Florence (Molly) of Kerroo Glass, Ramsey, beloved wife of Michael, loving mother to Janet, Karen and the late Ian, mother in law to Kevin and David. Adored nana, great nana and great great nana. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to Robert Owen House. Funeral arrangements to follow. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. tel: 813114 www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019