STEPHENSON. On Wednesday 16th October at Noble's Hospital, Andrew Armstrong of Windermere Drive, Onchan, dearly beloved husband of Betty and a much loved father, grandad and great grandad. "In peace, tormented no more, God rest his soul". With love from all his family and friends. Funeral service takes place at Onchan Methodist Church at 2pm on Tuesday 22nd October 2019 followed by interment at Braddan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please should be sent to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
