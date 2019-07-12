Home

Andrew (Andy) Mellon

MELLON. Suddenly on Tuesday 9th July 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Andrew (Andy) aged 73 years of The Kirk in Onchan. Wonderful husband of Brenda, loving stepdad to Catherine, Christine and Martin, a much loved grandad and great grandad, dearly loved brother of Keith, Pauline, Gary, Sonia, Glynn, Peter and their families. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends both on the Island and in Sheffield. A service to celebrate Andy's life will take place at 11.30am on Friday 19th July at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Manx Heart Foundation, c/o Mr B.Smith, Jubilee Buildings, Victoria Street, Douglas, IM1 2SH. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 12, 2019
