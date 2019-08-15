|
|
|
Mellon. Andrew (Andy). Brenda and family would like to sincerely thank everyone for their kindness and support on the devastating loss of Andy. We truly appreciate all the cards, flowers and kind words of comfort. Thank you to the staff at Noble's Hospital A&E department and ward 7 for their care and attention. Thank you to Steven and Maria at Kingswood funeral Home for their invaluable help, guidance and kindness. Many thanks to Grace Easthope for her lovely service. To Mark from Words & Spaces for sorting out the Order of Service. A sincere thank you to everyone who attended the funeral to celebrate Andy's life and for their kind donations to the Manx Heart Foundation and finally thank you Haneffe and his staff at the Savoy Hotel.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019