Andrew Prince Obituary
PRINCE. Suddenly on Saturday 17th October 2020 at his home in Onchan, Andrew (Princey) aged 43 years. Devoted husband of Mary, loving dad to his children Mason, Riley, Meya, Maddison, Dazza and baby Libby, stepdad of Ellie and Lenny, a loved son, son in law and brother, best friend of Lee and the late Darren. Andrew's wishes were for a private funeral service but anyone who wishes to donate in his memory can kindly do so to the Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan, IM3 4AP.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 30, 2020
