Andrew Stocks Obituary
Stocks. Suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday 15th September 2020, at Noble's Hospital, Braddan, Andrew (Big Andy) aged 48 years of Douglas. Loving son of Cate and Peter, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A funeral service will take place on Thursday 1st October at 2.00pm at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to Cancer Research UK, 2 Redman Place, London, E20 1JQ. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 25, 2020
