Ball. Andrew William Ball. Peacefully on Friday 24th January 2020. Sadly missed by his wife Margaret, children John, Jackie and his 5 grandkids Jason, Kenzie, Erynn, Courtney, and Chloe and his brothers and sisters family and many friends. Funeral service will take place at 12.15 on Wednesday 12th February 2020, at Peel Cathedral followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please a request for an item of pink to be worn. Donations in lieu if desired Craig's Heartstrong Foundation, 144 Ballabrooie Drive, Douglas, IOM, IM1 4HL. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 01624842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 7, 2020