Dubost. Andy, passed away suddenly at home on Saturday 28th December 2019. Loving husband of Myrtle, loved Papa Bear of Tori, grandad and great grandad, loved step dad to Nicola and families. A celebration of Andy's life will take place on Saturday 11th January 2020 at 10am at the Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Jonny Watterson's Lane, Douglas, followed by private interment. No flowers by request please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Robert Owen House, C/o Ballaglass, Eleanora Drive, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 7, 2020
