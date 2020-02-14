Home

DUBOST. Andy. Myrtle would like to thank all who attended the celebration of Andy's life and those who donated in his memory to Robert Owen House. Special thanks to all my family and friends, too numerous to mention (you know who you are) for all their kind help, support and messages of sympathy at this sad time. To Simone and Jason for their help with the eulogy and Grace Easthope for conducting the service. To all the frontline services who came in my hour of need, especially paramedic Brian Harrison. Most grateful thanks to the staff of Eric Faragher Ltd, especially Brian Craig, who ensured everything was as Andy wanted at this difficult time.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 14, 2020
