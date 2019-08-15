|
SHEPHERD. On Sunday 7th July 2019, suddenly at Reayrt Ny Baie, Albert Terrace in Douglas, Angela Marie aged 87 years. Beloved wife of Derek, dearly loved mother of John and Theresa. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 1.15pm on Friday 2nd August at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to the Manx Deaf Society, 3, Somerset Road, Douglas, IM2 5AD. All enquries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019