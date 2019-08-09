|
CORMODE. On Sunday 4th August, peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man, Angela May of Bride, beloved wife of Charlie, much loved mum of Debbie, Jenny, Michael and Cath, a cherished mother-in-law, a much loved sister, and a dearly loved Nannie. Funeral service and burial will take place at 11am at Bride Church on Tuesday 13th August 2019. Bright clothing preferred. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas or the scanner appeal at Noble's Hospital. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114 www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 9, 2019