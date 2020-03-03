|
ROGERS. Angela of Peel, Isle of Man, and previously Nigeria, passed away peacefully on 25 February 2020. Beloved widow of Gordon, and much-loved sister of Frances and Caryl. A thanksgiving service will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Patrick (nr Peel) on Thursday, 5 March, at 11.00am, followed by burial. Family and close friends' flowers only please or if desired charitable donations to Mann Cat Sanctuary, Main Road, Santon, Isle of Man, IM41EE. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 3, 2020