Scully. Ann Jane, aged 88 years passed away peacefully on the 15th of August 2020 at Salisbury Street Nursing Home, Douglas. Loving wife of the late Dudley, dearly loved mother of Peter and Heather and mother in law to Jill, proud grandmother of Becky and Joe and great-grandmother of Lilly. Former long-serving teacher at a Douglas High School. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday the 27th of August at 10.45am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Manx Wildlife Trust, 7-8 Market Street, Peel, IM5 1AB. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 20, 2020