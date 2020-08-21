|
|
Moore. nee Clucas. Ann Edith, aged 87 years, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side at Salisbury Street Nursing Home on Monday 10th of August 2020. Dear wife of the late Bernard, mother of Pamela and Christine, mother in law to Graham and David. Much loved nana of David, Katie, Fenella and Voirrey and a proud great grandmother to Finlo, Conall, Lily and Sam, a dear sister of Jean. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday the 28th of August at 10.45am, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations to the The Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan, IM1 3AP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 21, 2020