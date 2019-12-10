|
Copley. (Nee Kelly). Peacefully but suddenly on Friday 29th November 2019 at her home, Ann Muriel aged 62 years of Peel formerly of Onchan. Much loved wife of Adrian and the late Jim Mephan. Loving Sister to David, Howard, Michael and Maureen she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. Funeral service will take place on Friday 13th December at 11.30am at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to The Rob Vine Fund, The Hoggery, Noble's Park, Douglas, IM2 4BD. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 10, 2019